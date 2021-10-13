See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Brian Parker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Brian Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Parker works at Brian Parker, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    R. Kenneth Landow M.d. Ltd.
    10080 Alta Dr Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Oct 13, 2021
    He removed my implants. He’s brilliant and has the best bed side manners of any doctor. Loved my results
    Kendra S — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Parker, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952493223
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic|University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    • UCLA Medical Center|University Of California
    • Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at Brian Parker, MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

