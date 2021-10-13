Overview

Dr. Brian Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Brian Parker, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

