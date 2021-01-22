Dr. Brian Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Parker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
1
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 230, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-5222
- 2 210 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 531-5119
3
Tennessee Urology Associates9330 Park West Blvd Ste 308, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 938-5222
4
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc550 Town Creek Rd E Ste 203, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 986-4713
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Brian Parker for many years. I have total faith and confidence in him.
About Dr. Brian Parker, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1871593814
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
