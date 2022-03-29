Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
About Women By Women2000 Washington St Ste 668, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 630-1699
-
2
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
-
3
Pioneer Valley Wound Care LLC246 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (617) 630-1699
-
4
West Suburban Internists65 Walnut St Ste 590, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 630-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Dr. Park provided thorough and excellent care, including surgery. He listened to my concerns, explained a variety of options, and helped me make a decision on how to best proceed with my care. Very professional office staff too! I highly recommend Dr. Park!
About Dr. Brian Park, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396969598
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.