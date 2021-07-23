See All Psychiatrists in Newburgh, NY
Psychiatry
4.5 (2)
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    17 Rock Cut Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 416-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Putnam Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Park has always been wonderful for me. He typically gets back to me in a timely manner. He takes his time at appointments to make a full assessment before he just prescribes something for you. I have absolutely no complaints
    About Dr. Brian Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
