Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 588-8283
Florida Orthopaedic Institute2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 686-9032
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Professional service, excellent staff, kindness mixed with compassion.
About Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palumbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palumbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.
