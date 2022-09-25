Overview

Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Palumbo works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.