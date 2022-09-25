See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (251)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Palumbo works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8283
  2. 2
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Space Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 251 ratings
    Patient Ratings (251)
    5 Star
    (234)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 25, 2022
    Professional service, excellent staff, kindness mixed with compassion.
    Francis Gerety — Sep 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD
    About Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770784324
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palumbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    251 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

