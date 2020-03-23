See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Brian Page, DO

Pain Management
3 (98)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Page, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Page works at Advanced Pain Management in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ, Phoenix, AZ, Chandler, AZ, Surprise, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management
    20325 N 51st Ave Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 466-6350
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Management
    6560 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 318-5774
  3. 3
    Advanced Pain Management
    2701 N 16th St Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 620-1687
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Advanced Pain Management
    815 E Warner Rd Ste 104, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 466-6350
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Advanced Pain Management
    3233 W Peoria Ave Ste 106, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 466-6350
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  6. 6
    Advanced Pain Management
    14811 W Bell Rd Ste 103, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 295-4910
  7. 7
    Advanced Pain Management
    15255 N 40th St Ste 131, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 466-6350
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  8. 8
    Advanced Pain Management
    4140 N 108th Ave Ste 134, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 295-4901
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  9. 9
    Advanced Pain Management
    4425 E Agave Rd Ste 152, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  10. 10
    Advanced Pain Management
    3035 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 135, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 466-6350
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  11. 11
    North Central
    3201 W Peoria Ave Ste D804, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 466-6350
  12. 12
    East Valley
    604 W Warner Rd Ste B3, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 466-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AvMed
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (42)
    Mar 23, 2020
    All my visits or appts are awesome!!! Dr. Page is a really cool doctor who is also trustworthy and has been giving injections for years now and will remain only with Dr. Page. I never had any problems at all ever and all my injections are always professionally well done. I even love everyone in the front desk, my PA Debra and also all the nurses who handle my IVs. The environment is like very friendly, polite and totally love communicating with everyone. I understand that Dr. Page can’t always greet everyone of his patients but he sometime does to me whenever I have my injections after lunch or if it’s not too bz in the clinic. Dr. Page is the best Pain Management Doctor I ever had and will definitely remain with him since my condition is a lifetime. Everyone is AMAZING, CARING and PROFESSIONAL at Dr. Page’s Advanced Pain Management. I will DEFINITELY RECOMMEND Dr. Brian Page when needed. Shalom??
    — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Page, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245219336
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Kans School Med
    Internship
    • Okla State University Tulsa Regl Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
