Dr. Brian Padrta, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Padrta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Dr. Padrta works at
Locations
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists P.s.212 E Central Ave Ste 140, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 465-1300
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists/ South601 W 5th Ave Ste 500, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Padrta is very knowledgeable regarding feet and toes. Great surgeon.
About Dr. Brian Padrta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1639146285
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- University of South Florida
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Washington State University
Frequently Asked Questions
