Dr. Brian Ott, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Ott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-6440Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Ott, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124054101
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ott has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.
