Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stellar clinician and surgeon. Unparalleled conduct and compassion. I would insist on O’Sahughnessy for any loved one.
About Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1245405661
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.
