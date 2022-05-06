See All Hematologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Brian Osgood, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
2022 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Osgood, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Osgood works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4881 NE Goodview Cir, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centerpoint Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Osgood explained my condition well and proactive in treatment.
    — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Osgood, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871564286
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Oncology
