Dr. Brian Organ, MD
Dr. Brian Organ, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Atlanta Surgery Associates550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1430, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 221-1095Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Surgical Solutions285 Boulevard NE Ste 620, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 588-1717
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
The first thing about Dr Organ is that he cares about his patients. He is not only a highly skilled surgeon but he is also compassionate. He took time to explain clearly what the surgery entailed and came afterward to tell me what he had done and what I should do to fully recover as quickly as possible. I had laparoscopic surgery, which Dr Organ had a lot of experience with, and I was totally confident and knew that I was in the hands of the best surgeon and the best team assembled around him. My surgery was intended to repair two inguinal hernias but Dr Organ also « fixed » several abdominal adherences which were the result of previous surgeries. I cannot be more pleased with the outcome of my surgery.
About Dr. Brian Organ, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215015672
- 1984-86
- Emory University Affiliated Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Southern Methodist University
