Overview

Dr. Brian Organ, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Organ works at Atlanta Surgery Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.