Dr. Brian O'Neill, DPM

Podiatry
Dr. Brian O'Neill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pomona, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. O'Neill works at Pomona Valley Podiatry Group in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pomona Podiatry Group
    1212 N Park Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Ingrown Nail
Ingrown Toenail Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health Net
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 28, 2021
    Good doctor. Nice staff. Very attentive. Would highly recommend.
    About Dr. Brian O'Neill, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1215945647
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian O'Neill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. O'Neill works at Pomona Valley Podiatry Group in Pomona, CA.

    Dr. O'Neill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

