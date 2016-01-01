Dr. O'Leary accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian O'Leary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian O'Leary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. O'Leary works at
Locations
Krannert Institute of Cardiology1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian O'Leary, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255523940
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Leary has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
