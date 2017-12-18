Dr. Brian Ohea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ohea, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Ohea, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
University Associates in Obgyn3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian O'Hea is not only a great Surgeon, he's an amazing doctor. He not only did a wonderful job with my breast surgery, he also discovered a Very critical medical issue that needed immediate medical attention, and followed me every step to make certain I received that care. I can say with absolute certainty that Dr. O'Hea saved my life. Could anyone ask for a better doctor ?
About Dr. Brian Ohea, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982623948
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohea has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Puncture Aspiration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohea.
