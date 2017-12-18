Overview

Dr. Brian Ohea, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Ohea works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Puncture Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.