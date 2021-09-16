Overview

Dr. Brian O Donnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from UT Health Science Center and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. O Donnell works at Family Care Clinic in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.