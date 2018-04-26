Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD
Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Affil Hosp
Dr. O'Connor works at
Oncology Care Consultants1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 662-8477
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. O’Connor was very thorough in explaining the pathology findings and treatment for my stage 2 breast cancer. With regard to my particular cancer, he discussed the pros and cons of all the options currently available, and was very patient in answering all my questions in a clear and concise manner. I found him to be personable, knowledgeable and I left his office feeling hopeful and also confident that I would be getting the personalized treatment necessary.
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1174515050
- SUNY Affil Hosp
- Suny-Affil Hosps
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Connor speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.