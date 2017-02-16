Dr. Brian Novick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Novick, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Novick, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Allergy Testing Center11821 Queens Blvd Ste 601, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-3663Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Novick was the only doctor who was able to bring my peak flow number from 250 up to 450, and without oral steroids. I had been battling asthma post 9/11 and had seen both an allergist and two pulmonologists. My PCP recommended Dr. Novick. Now, for over two years I have not had to take an oral steroid to control my asthma symptoms. I can workout at 80% of my heart rate, too. His staff is terrific too. I see him regularly for shots and the nurses give them virtually pain free.
About Dr. Brian Novick, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1215039037
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Lehigh U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novick has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novick speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Novick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.