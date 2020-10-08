Overview

Dr. Brian Norouzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Norouzi works at Affiliated Urologists Of OC in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.