Dr. Brian Nolan, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Nolan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Grande Ronde Hospital, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Nolan works at
Locations
St Luke's Idaho Cardiology Associates3525 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 322-1680
St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-4150
Grande Ronde Hospital Inc.300 E Jefferson St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 336-4141
St Luke's Eagle Medical Plaza3101 E State St, Eagle, ID 83616 Directions (208) 322-1680
St. Luke's Clinic - Idaho Cardiology1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Directions (208) 322-1680
Hospital Affiliations
- Grande Ronde Hospital
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have total trust and confidence in Dr. Nolan. I was extremely fortunate to find him after my initial cardiologist retired. He is extremely thorough and professional in his patient doctor approach to my care, he takes the time to explain any questions that I have in precise easy to understand terminology. He reads extensively and is able to explain to me the pros and cons to the latest potential aides to my condition. He explains to me what I need to do with my diet and exercise programs.
About Dr. Brian Nolan, DO
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
