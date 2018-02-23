Overview

Dr. Brian Nolan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Grande Ronde Hospital, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Nolan works at St. Luke's Idaho Cardiology Associates - Meridia in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID, Eagle, ID and Fruitland, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.