Overview

Dr. Brian Nicholson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center, Medical Arts Hospital and Nor-lea Hospital District.



Dr. Nicholson works at Covenant Urology Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.