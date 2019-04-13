Dr. Brian Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Nichols, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Locations
Boulder Eye Surgeons4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 444-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did my cataract surgeries. Competent and friendly. Great staff too.
About Dr. Brian Nichols, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Farsightedness, Dry Eyes and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
