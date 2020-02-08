Dr. Brian Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Nguyen, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jersey Village, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Refugio County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Jvc Family Medicine17347 Village Green Dr Ste 106, Jersey Village, TX 77040 Directions (281) 255-3838
Kelsey-seybold Clinic-11511 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 442-0000
Krishnawari Pant, MD11555 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 442-9100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Preferred Er8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 105, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 964-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
great, one of the best in town
About Dr. Brian Nguyen, DO
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1912355983
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.