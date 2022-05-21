Overview

Dr. Brian Neuman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Odenton, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Neuman works at Orthopedic and Sports Medcn Center in Odenton, MD with other offices in Nottingham, MD and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.