See All Spine Surgeons in Odenton, MD
Dr. Brian Neuman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Neuman, MD

Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Neuman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Odenton, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Neuman works at Orthopedic and Sports Medcn Center in Odenton, MD with other offices in Nottingham, MD and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic and Sports Medcn Center
    1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-5394
  2. 2
    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 130, Nottingham, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-5394
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins University
    601 N Caroline St Fl 5, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neuman?

    May 21, 2022
    Highly recommended by this "OCTOGENERIAN," who THOROUGHLY "Vets" all of his Docs!! I've had NEMEROUS types of surgeries, Cholecystectomy, Colecgomy, Thymectomy, Complete Intestinal Blockage, due to "Old Scar Tissue," problems, and I feel that I have now developed a "Sixth Sense" about any "Self-Touted" Expertise! If I am wrong in my Positive Assessment, that's "All She/He Wrote" and they're FIRED!!! Dr. Neuman met ALL of my Criteria for such a serious surgery... Highly Recommended by other Docs, Assistants, Patients, Is Patient-Oriented, Thorough Explanation of what to expect, GREAT "Listener," Always Available, if not in "Person," than by Phone or Video, and VERY PERSONABLE, Etc. The list can go on and on. I would have NO problem "EMPLOYING" him for any such future surgery, if called for, and HIGHLY Recommending him to prospectivie patients!!
    Bill D. — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Neuman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Neuman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neuman to family and friends

    Dr. Neuman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neuman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Neuman, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Neuman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255537791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Neuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neuman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Neuman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.