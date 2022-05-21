Dr. Brian Neuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Neuman, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Neuman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Odenton, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Neuman works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic and Sports Medcn Center1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (443) 287-5394
-
2
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 130, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (443) 287-5394Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Johns Hopkins University601 N Caroline St Fl 5, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuman?
Highly recommended by this "OCTOGENERIAN," who THOROUGHLY "Vets" all of his Docs!! I've had NEMEROUS types of surgeries, Cholecystectomy, Colecgomy, Thymectomy, Complete Intestinal Blockage, due to "Old Scar Tissue," problems, and I feel that I have now developed a "Sixth Sense" about any "Self-Touted" Expertise! If I am wrong in my Positive Assessment, that's "All She/He Wrote" and they're FIRED!!! Dr. Neuman met ALL of my Criteria for such a serious surgery... Highly Recommended by other Docs, Assistants, Patients, Is Patient-Oriented, Thorough Explanation of what to expect, GREAT "Listener," Always Available, if not in "Person," than by Phone or Video, and VERY PERSONABLE, Etc. The list can go on and on. I would have NO problem "EMPLOYING" him for any such future surgery, if called for, and HIGHLY Recommending him to prospectivie patients!!
About Dr. Brian Neuman, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1255537791
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Bucknell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuman works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.