Dr. Brian Negus, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Negus, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Negus works at
Locations
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 CITICO AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 697-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was in the hospital with heart issues and Dr. Negus was the cardiologist that saw him. Dr. Negus was very patient, thorough with his explanations, gave us a sense of peace while we were there with his confidence, caring and intelligence.
About Dr. Brian Negus, MD
Interventional Cardiology
34 years of experience
English
1689673998
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Negus has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Negus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.