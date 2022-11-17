Dr. Brian Najarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Najarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Najarian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine Pc130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-8282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, PC18 Route 6A Bldg 2, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Still the verdict is out because my finger still snaps. I am unclear as to how long to wait to see if it stops after the cortisone injection
About Dr. Brian Najarian, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285806067
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center/New England Baptist
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
