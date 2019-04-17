Overview

Dr. Brian Naftulin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Naftulin works at MICHAEL S GADDINI, M.D. in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.