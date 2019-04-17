Dr. Brian Naftulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naftulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Naftulin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Naftulin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Naftulin works at
Locations
-
1
Michael Gaddini MD1600 Creekside Dr Ste 3600, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-7200
-
2
Mmg1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naftulin?
Dr Naftulin has been my urologist for years. He has helped me a great deal detected my prostrate cancer and recommended an oncologist today I am cancer free because of the early detection method that he recommended.
About Dr. Brian Naftulin, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1407977531
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naftulin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naftulin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naftulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naftulin works at
Dr. Naftulin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naftulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Naftulin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naftulin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naftulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naftulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.