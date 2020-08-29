Dr. Brian Myre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Myre, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Myre, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Myre works at
Locations
Edward Medical Group177 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 646-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, most definitely! A very knowledgeable and compassionate man with a real understanding about cancer.Very good with his patients. You’re in good hands with him as your Doctor. The best of the best, never disappoints.
About Dr. Brian Myre, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194986703
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Myre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Myre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myre has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Myre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.