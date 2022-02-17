Dr. Brian Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Myers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery South PC1040 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-7287
-
2
Piedmont Henry Hospital1133 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 604-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
The best there is. If you listen, he explains everything thoroughly. If you don't listen, then nothing will be satisfactory for you. He does not waste time on trivia; but if you have a question outside of what he explains, he will answer it for you. I would not choose anyone else to put my trust in for general surgery. Great staff in the office and at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
About Dr. Brian Myers, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083602643
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.