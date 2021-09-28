Dr. Brian Mussett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mussett, DPM
Dr. Brian Mussett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Warren General Hospital.
American Podiatry Centers3737 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 835-3800
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Warren General Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Mussett?
I had a bad wound on big toe that would not heal, I was afraid it may have to come off. Dr. Mussett treated my toe , (alot of work of work on his part) ,and it is healing! The staff is very helpful and courteous ,more than they have to be. I HIGHLY recommend "The Ankle & Foot Clinic" (Dr. Brian Mussett) !!
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- Edgewater Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mussett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mussett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mussett has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mussett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussett.
