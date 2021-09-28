Overview

Dr. Brian Mussett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Mussett works at American Podiatry Centers in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.