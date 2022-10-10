Dr. Brian Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Murray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Murray works at
St Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 489-7494
Thelma Costello Ms Lmhc PC4 Executive Park Dr Ste 2, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-7494
Albany Memorial Hospital600 Northern Blvd, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 489-7494
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Dr. Murray has a down to earth way of explaining condition, options and what if's.
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Albanymed
- Albany Med Coll
- Siena College
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
