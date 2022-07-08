Overview

Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.