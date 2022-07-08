Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
The perfect migraine doctor!
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurology
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
