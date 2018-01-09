Dr. Brian Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Murphy, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Murphy, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
S.M.A.R.T. Rehabilitation485 Baltimore Pike Ste 202, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Murphy for a nerve conduction study and EMG to determine the severity of my carpal tunnel syndrome. I didn't have the greatest experience with the staff trying to get an appointment, but once I finally saw him, he was so great I forgot about all of that. After hearing horror stories about pain during EMGs, he had stuck three needles in me before I even realized he'd started. He was open and friendly, had a great sense of humor and made the experience really comfortable. I'd go back!
About Dr. Brian Murphy, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629037775
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
