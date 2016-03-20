Overview

Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Murphy works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.