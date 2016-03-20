Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
We had to schedule with his PA due to no appts with Dr. Murphy but we still saw him. He was very friendly and took time to explain and we didn't feel rush. I took my son to see him and my husband to my son on the next visit and we both liked Dr. Murphy.
About Dr. Brian Murphy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609862325
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Med Center
- Louisiana State University Med Center
- Louisiana State University Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murphy speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.