Overview

Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.