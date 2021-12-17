Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Murphy, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (216) 353-0301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man Saved my life he doesn’t treat you just like a patient he treat you like a person and one of his own family members I love Dr. Murphy
About Dr. Brian Murphy, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104877125
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.