Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Mulrooney works at
Locations
Childrens Eye Care of the South Inc.1150 Eagletree Ln Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (205) 325-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Specialty Institute1207 E Forrest St, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 216-5860
Retina Specialty Institute301 Pine St NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 Directions (256) 533-8801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. Mulrooney and his staff. I had a reaction to the drops and he changed them and continue to monitor me. They were very patient and thorough. My eyes have healed well and I am very pleased by the surgery and the post op care. I am very thankful to the doctor and the office staff for the wonderful care. Marina Prucha
About Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013028380
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulrooney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulrooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulrooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
