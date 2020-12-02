Dr. Brian Mulliken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulliken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mulliken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Mulliken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
- 2 201 Plumtree Rd Ste 104, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 569-3326
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mulliken replaced my right hip and did an excellent job. Answered all my questions and thoroughly explained the post-op restrictions. Staff were easy to reach by phone for questions. Would use him again for any future joint issues.
About Dr. Brian Mulliken, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700808573
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulliken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulliken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulliken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulliken has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulliken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulliken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulliken.
