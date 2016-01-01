Overview

Dr. Brian Mosier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Mosier works at Allegheny Health Network in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA and White Oak, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.