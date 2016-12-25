Overview

Dr. Brian Morrison, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Morrison works at Breast Health Center in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.