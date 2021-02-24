Overview

Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MD Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Utah Spine Care - Alpine Spine - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.