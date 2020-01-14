See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Johns Creek, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Morgan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (84)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Morgan works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    OrthoAtlanta Johns Creek
    6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 400, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 205-4261
  2
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 390, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 957-0757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation
Joint Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Dr.Morgan from the first meeting was professional and took his time with me. I needed to have my knee replaced and after exhausting all remedies I had it replaced. I highly recommend OrthoAtlanta and Dr.Morgan and Scott. They have treated me very well, and take their time with me.
    Mike Stempkowski — Jan 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Brian Morgan, MD
    About Dr. Brian Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528068822
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

