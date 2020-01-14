Overview

Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.