Overview

Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Britton Vision Associates in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Fairview, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.