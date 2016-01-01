Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital and Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Britton Vision Associates14701 N SANTA FE AVE, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 752-2733Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia L. Vaughan MD PC609 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 418-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Fairview Regional Medical Center523 E State Rd, Fairview, OK 73737 Directions (405) 752-2733
Summit Medical Center1800 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 359-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Morgan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
