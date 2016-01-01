Overview

Dr. Brian Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Allegheny Health Network in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA, White Oak, PA and Murrysville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.