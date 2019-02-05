Overview

Dr. Brian Montgomery, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Banner Health Clinic-Fallon in Fallon, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV and Minden, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.