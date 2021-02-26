Overview

Dr. Brian Montague, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Montague works at SDI DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.