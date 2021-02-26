Dr. Brian Montague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Montague, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Montague, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Montague works at
Stern, Drake, Isbell & Associates, P.A.4516 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 348-6900
Shimberg Breast Center3030 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-4730
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor. Performed iliac vein angioplasty on me.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962504621
- Stanford University
- UCSD
- UCLA
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- U Ca Irvine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Montague accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montague works at
Dr. Montague has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montague speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Montague. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.