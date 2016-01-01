See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Coconut Creek, FL
Dr. Brian Monize, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Monize, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Monize, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. 

Dr. Monize works at Broward Health Physician Group in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    4800 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A6, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Monize?

Photo: Dr. Brian Monize, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Monize, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Monize to family and friends

Dr. Monize's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Monize

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Monize, DO.

About Dr. Brian Monize, DO

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144596057
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Monize, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monize is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Monize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Monize works at Broward Health Physician Group in Coconut Creek, FL. View the full address on Dr. Monize’s profile.

Dr. Monize has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monize.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monize, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monize appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brian Monize, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.