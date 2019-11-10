Overview

Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO is an Age Management Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Age Management Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Mitchell works at Bay Area Pain and Spine Institute in San Leandro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.