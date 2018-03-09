Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN400 Berywood Trl NW Ste A, Cleveland, TN 37312 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
Dr. Mitchell took his time & answered all my questions. I felt like he explained everything in easy to understand language. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538168893
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- U Ariz-Umc
- University of Arizona
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mitchell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.