Dr. Brian Mirza, MD
Dr. Brian Mirza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
The Mirza Clinics PA5757 Westheimer Rd Ste 104, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 339-1353
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
After many attempts to lose weight on my own, I decided to go for sleeve surgery. Dr Mirza made me feel so comfortable since the first time we met and he is a very competent doctor in what he does. The staff has also been very supportive throughout my journey. I feel like I found me again, the low self esteem is gone and I am more confident than ever! I am now able to run- talking about something I could not do before my surgery. I recommend everyone to consider having your surgery with Dr. Mirza. He will give you a new lease on life.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
- SAINT ELIZABETH HEALTH CENTER
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- University Of Damascus
- Damascus U Sch Med
- General Surgery
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza speaks Arabic and French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
