Overview

Dr. Brian Milligan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Milligan works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.