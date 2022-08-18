Dr. Brian Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Misdiagnosed but Helpful
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.